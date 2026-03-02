Music for the Week. Open mics across the county

Saturday, March 7

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing (248 Old Milford Rd, Milford), Frankie Goes to Dollywood brings their fun and funky 80s-influenced Americana to the stage.

At the Signature Saloon (564 Main St., Stroudsburg), platinum recording artist JR Richards brings an intimate set starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Milford Theater (114 E. Catharine St., Milford) presents Simply the Best: A Tribute to Female Rock Icons. Enjoy a night celebrating powerful and iconic women of 80s rock, featuring hits by Heart, Blondie, Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, and more!

Sunday, March 8

Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Rd., Greentown) hosts a solo set by Luke Tinklepaugh at 2 p.m. Or, enjoy an afternoon with Ben Clark at Back Road Brewing, featuring songs from his new EP, focusing on the passage of time, the weight of age, the pursuit of passion, and the depths of desire, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Sing your heart out at SideStreet Bar & Grill (124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry) for karaoke night starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

The Signature Saloon welcomes musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds for their Music-City-inspired Open Mic night starting at 6 p.m.!

Thursday, March 12

Leo B hosts his acoustic open mic night at Goodfella’s Pizza Italian Restaurant (111 Hulst Dr., Matamoras) at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., Log Tavern Brewing Co. (309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2, Milford) hosts an open mic night led by Darian Rivera.

At 7 p.m., stop by the Jive Bar & Lounge (319 Broad St, Milford) for a Jive Jam session with acoustic artist Jeremy Langdale.

Friday, March 13

Jam Room Brewing welcomes Adam McKinley for a solo set of Kingston-based blues and funk starting at 6 p.m.

At Back Road Brewing, One Night Only brings party rock and pop from the 1960s to today, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill closes out the night with another round of karaoke!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.