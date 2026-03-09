Music for the Week: St. Paddy’s Day fun includes bagpipes, performances by The Harrisons and more

Saturday, March 14

Starting at noon, Log Tavern Brewing (309 E Harford St Bldg 2), Milford, kicks off its St. Patrick’s Day Event with a live bagpiper, festive contests, corned beef and cabbage, and fresh craft beer. Stop by and wear your green!

At 5 p.m., Jason Merill brings a solo set to The Historic Dimmick’s Inn (101 E Harford St., Milford).

Leo B. brings his jams to The Dock on Wallenpaupack (205 PA-507, Hawley), while The Arborline delivers folk favorites at Jam Room Brewing Company (101 Creamery Rd., Greentown), both at 6 p.m.

Back Road Brewing Company (248 Old Milford Rd, Milford) welcomes back Vera & The Force, a five-piece classic Southern rock and country cover band, for a set featuring Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, the Pretenders, and more at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Harrisons bring their St. Patrick’s Day Party to The Milford Theater (114 E Catherine St.) Come celebrate the holiday with Irish hits and more!

Sunday, March 15

John Stanley brings a solo acoustic set to Dimmick’s Inn at noon. At 2 p.m., Burl Milling delivers rock ‘n’ roll at Jam Room Brewing, while at 2:30 p.m., you have another chance to catch The Arborline at Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, March 17

The Fox N Hare Brewing Co., 46 Front St., Port Jervis, hosts live music and St. Paddy’s Day fun starting at noon.

At 6 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Dingman’s Ferry, hosts an interactive night of karaoke!

Wednesday, March 18

If you’re looking to take the stage and showcase your talents, head to Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., Stroudsburg, for their Music City-style open mic night, kicking off at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Join Maryanne Ford and Dave Ingerson at 5:30 p.m. as they co-host a friendly traditional Irish music session. Bring your acoustic instrument if you play or sing Celtic music, or just come to enjoy the experience.

At 7 p.m., Jive Bar & Lounge hosts a jive jam session with Eric Langberg!

Friday, March 20

At 6 p.m., Leo B. kicks off his set at The Lager Haus, 412 PA-390, Tafton; The Vierling Duo brings their indie folk rock to Jam Room Brewing Company; and singer-songwriter Aaron Dixon brings his roots-inspired, soulful set to Log Tavern Brewing Co. At 8 p.m., enjoy a fun night of karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com