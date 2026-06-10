Music for the week: Tribute bands, karaoke and more.

Saturday, June 13

The Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, welcomes That 70s Project, bringing the best of the 1970s with harmonies, eclectic instrumentation, and tunes ready for dancing and singing along. Expect your favorite songs from The Rolling Stones, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, and more at 6:30 p.m.!

At 8 p.m., The Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine Street, hosts Parrotbeach, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute that brings the beach to you for a fun night of island vibes.

Sunday, June 14

At 2:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing Co. hosts singer-songwriter and CMA country touring artist George Becker for an afternoon of country hits.

Tuesday, June 16

Enjoy a karaoke night at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

At 6 p.m., the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, hosts their Music City-inspired open mic night, open to musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds.

Thursday, June 18

The Soap Girls take the stage at the Signature Saloon as a stop on their World Tour! Doors open at 6 p.m.At 7 p.m., the Jive Jam Session begins at the Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., with a set by Chris Raabe.

Friday, June 19

Starting at 6 p.m., Blue Moxie brings their signature sounds to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road.

Milford Presents Music Fests hosts Pedro DePaula at the Log Tavern Brewing Co. for an evening of guitar jams at 6 p.m.

Back Road Brewing welcomes Northern NJ’s Brian St. John Band with sounds from the ‘60s through today, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty stops at The Milford Theater, delivering the sound and emotional connection of the legend.

If you’re looking to sing your heart out, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com