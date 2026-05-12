Music for the Week: Tribute bans, karaoke and more.

Saturday, May 16

The Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Harford Street, Milford, welcomes Jason Merrill for a solo set at 12 p.m.

At 6 p.m., The Lucky Ones with Darian Rivera and John Neate bring their sound to Log Tavern, 309 E. Harford St., Bldg. 2.

Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Roa., welcomes Almost Floyd for one of the most authentic recreations of the band’s sound. Enjoy the classic hits from the legendary group starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine Street, Milford, welcomes David Clark’s All About Joel, a Billy Joel tribute, for a captivating set with an uncanny resemblance in sound.

Sunday, May 17

The Historic Dimmick Inn features a solo acoustic set by Andrew Tirado at 12 p.m.

The Frost Duo stops by Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd., for a performance featuring multi-instrumentalist Christian Gratz and vocalist LeahBeth Evans at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Kenny Curcio brings new-age country with roots rock and roll and blues to Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, May 19

SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry, kicks off their weekly karaoke night at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

The Signature Saloon starts their open mic at 6 p.m., with a welcoming stage for musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds!

Thursday, May 21

Thursday’s Jive Jam Session at Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street, features Eric Langberg!

Friday, May 22

Starting at 6 p.m., Log Tavern Brewing Co. welcomes JT Horne for a solo set.

At the same time, Luke Tinklepaugh brings the jams and harmonica skills to Jam Room Brewing Company.

At 6:30 p.m., Whiskey Crossing delivers a high-energy set of country rock and country blues from the ‘90s to today at Back Road Brewing.

Close out the night in the spotlight yourself at SideStreet Bar & Grill’s karaoke night at 8 p.m.!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com