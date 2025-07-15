Opera! Pike! Park! garden party

The sixth-annual performance of Opera! Pike! Park! will take place on Sunday, Aug. 24 from 4–6 p.m. at the Ann Street Park on 5th Street.

Six years ago, Javier Morales, the opera’s founder and artistic director, was not certain if people would want to come and see opera in Pike County. But much to his surprise, the opera was an instant success. It continues to grow each year and has become an important part of the cultural fabric of Pike County. Many people think “If it’s August, it’s opera time.”

A celebratory garden party was held to give a preview of the upcoming opera. It’s done every year, but this year there were many more people engaged and anticipating the upcoming performance. The opera’s Board of Directors - Morales, Jim Pedranti, Rosann Kalish, Rick Little, Carol Needleman, Megan Strub, Sean Strub, and Sylvia Weir - met and greeted everyone as well.

“Pike Opera’s annual free concert is a joyous event. It brings together people from every walk of life for a musical experience we share as a community. The arts can help create unity, overcome division, and meaningfully enrich our lives,” Sean Strub said.

The artist connection

Pike Opera appeals to adults and children alike, making opera accessible to everyone. The artists come from the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) in Philadelphia. Their musical director, Jose Melendez, and his group of artists have performed in Milford before.

“Over the past several years they have helped us create a magical event and their many friends in Milford eagerly await they return,” Morales said. “I’m so grateful to the AVA, their musical director, and this year’s featured artist, Emily Margevich for returning for the third year.”

Many people remember Margevich, an internationally acclaimed soprano, for her charming and magnetic performance, especially when working on-stage with a group of local children. She had about 20 children of all ages and got them excited about singing as she took them through a rousing rendition of “Do Re Me.” She will be doing something like that again this year.

The other performers are returning bass-baritone Cumhur Gorgun and tenor Luki Norvell who were both here last year. Baritone Geoffrey Schmelzer and mezzo-soprano Alla Yarosh will be making their first appearances in Milford. Melendez will also accompany the singers.

Honor presented

One of the highlights of the afternoon was an award for Eileen Smith, a Pike County volunteer and organizer extraordinaire.

“We have never given out an award to anyone, but Eileen has given so much to this community and is so extraordinary, we are delighted to present our Maestro Award to her,” Sean Straub said. “This was a glass plaque embossed with the words, ‘Presented with gratitude to Eileen Smith in appreciation for her extraordinary commitment to Milford and Pike County’s Cultural Vitality.’”

Smith has been involved in almost every civil organization in Milford, including revitalizing Grey Tower’s Heritage Association and presiding over the Milford Enhancement Committee. She said that she and her husband, Scott, have lived in many places, but none was so welcoming and warm as Milford.

“I have always believed that volunteering is a great way to form new friendships, as well as the personal reward of knowing you helped make a difference in the community. I feel privileged to be chosen for this award and hope to continue playing an active role in Milford,” said Smith, who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Opera! Pike! Park! is a free event. Many people enjoy it seated on blankets on the park’s lawn. Those wanting a program and reserved seats under the tent will need to buy a ticket, which are $12.51. Premium reserved seating in the first few rows is $39.19.

The Pike Opera is a 501(c)(3) organization. Tickets are tax deductible and can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/uG5Xk.

To donate, send a check to Pike Opera, Inc., P.O. Box 371, Milford, Pa., 17337.