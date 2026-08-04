‘Picasso Was Right!’ finale reception celebrates young artists

The public is invited to celebrate young artists at the grand finale reception for the “Picasso Was Right!” series on Friday, Sept. 4, from 3-5 p.m. at Krause Recital Hall in the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance.

The exhibit showcases artwork created at this summer’s paint-outs for kids and teens held throughout Sullivan County.

Inspired by Pablo Picasso’s famous observation, “It took me a lifetime to learn to paint like a child,” the program encourages children to embrace the fearless creativity that comes naturally in youth. While some people look at Picasso’s work and remark, “My kid could have done this!”, Picasso himself would take that as the highest of praise. The freedom, curiosity, and authenticity of childhood are qualities it takes most artists a lifetime to reconnect with.

The “Picasso Was Right!” series is presented in partnership with the Western Sullivan Public Library, the Ethelbert B. Crawford Public Library, and the Sunshine Hall Free Library. The program is funded through the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance.