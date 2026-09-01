Pike Opera’s seventh annual concert—the best one yet!

Pike Opera’s seventh annual concert was held on Sunday, August 30 in Ann Street Park, and Jim Pedranti, chairman of their board, said, “This was the best one yet.” His reason was that the selection of music for this concert was the most relatable. In addition to the classical arias like Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” or Bizet’s “Pres des remparts de Seville from Carmen,” these five accomplished singers from the Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) in Philadelphia sang Leonard Bernstein’s “Maria,” George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll ever Walk Alone.”

There were others in the audience who might point out that the 600-plus members of previous concerts were very happy with more of an emphasis on the classics.

Whatever one’s opinions are about this, AVA Board member Barbara Donnelly Bentivoglio enthusiastically pointed out that “Nothing brings people together like good music in a beautiful community, with the sun shining, and everyone enjoying the music.”

“The audience’s response at yesterday’s seventh annual Opera in the Park was extraordinary. People of all ages filled the park with excitement and applause, from the opening note through the final performance. We are deeply grateful to our donors, volunteers, sponsors, friends, and supporters, whose generosity made this unforgettable evening possible,” said Javier Morales, founder and artistic director of Opera! Pike! Park!

Academy of Vocal Arts members return year after year

There were about six members from AVA who make it their business to come every year because they love the music, the people, and the setting. In fact, Donnelly Bentivoglio was overheard making her room reservation at the Fauchère for next year. Scott Guzielek, the new president and artistic director of AVA was in awe of the concert. Although he had been here before a few years back, he was happy to see the growth of the concert. “We are so delighted to bring opera to this wonderful community, and I hope that this entices them to come to Philadelphia to one of our concerts,” Guzielek said.

There is a real bond developing between Pike Opera and AVA. Pianist, conductor, and vocal coach Jose Melendez worked with Artistic Director, Javier Morales from the very beginning to help develop Pike Opera and as Melendez brought his talented student opera stars to Milford every year, that bond grew stronger.

This year’s artists were Soprano Jasmine Rose, Mezzo-Soprano Maiya Williams, Tenor Ryan Michi, Bass-Baritone Dylan Gregg, and Pike Opera’s darling, Soprano Emily Margevich.

Margevich holds a special place in the hearts of Pike Opera fans. She has sung with the Opera for the past three years and has most notably been recognized for her work with the local children performing on stage and getting them introduced to opera. She was co-host with entertainer Jamie Harris (senior vice president of Clear Talent Group) for this performance. Margevich was recently appointed to Pike Opera’s Board of Directors.



“I am very proud and fortunate to be the newest member of the Opera Pike Board! Milford is such a wonderful, generous community and to be included in conversations, to work hard alongside you as you build your future and carry on your mission to its fullest potential is an honor that I cherish,” she said.

Lisa Winkler was selling her new book, “Gershwin’s Bess” and was “excited to hear the talented Maiya Williams’ rendition of ‘Summertime.’ I love making connections with readers,” she said.

Program honors memory of Ken Ferris

In the centerfold of the program, there was a loving photo of Ken Ferris with the caption,

“Ken Ferris (1941-2026 ) This year’s concert is in memory of and tribute to Ken Ferris, who loved Amy, his garden, his community and Pike Opera,” It was a bittersweet moment for Amy Ferris who said, “Ken loved Pike Opera because it brought the community together. One of the things he wished for when he was dying was for me to make a donation to Pike Opera and I did it for him—and for Javy (Morales) and the opera.”