Riverfest returns for year 35

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will once again take over Main Street in Narrowsburg for the 35th annual Riverfest on Sunday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine. Admission is free.

Activities will include River Dogs on Parade, the Poster Auction, the Makers Market, plus the all new Avian Amble – a wacky community parade that aims to celebrate the many bird species our area calls home. Musical performances from local songstress and (WJFF Radio DJ) Calla Sun and Hudson Valley’s Ame The Band, plus YASlingers, a youth storytelling performance, will keep the main stage jumping.

Schedule and activities are as follows:

River Dogs on Parade - 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration) - Proud pet owners can showcase their furry friends to a panel of distinguished (and hilarious) judges and an enthusiastic crowd. Costumes are encouraged (for both pets and parents). Register in front of Narrowsburg Feed & Grain.

Kids’ Activities (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) - Free arts and crafts for young artists at the Kids Craft Corner with local educator Adrienne Hloderwski include, costume and prop making for the Avian Amble, a community natural dye project, make your own Riverfest keychain, and movable fish.

Yaslingers (12.15 p.m. on the Main Stage) - Young storytellers will entertain with their river tales, with help from Greg Triggs, in this collaboration between Tusten Social and the Yarnslingers.

Avian Amble Community Parade (12:45 p.m.) - Assemble at Narrowsburg Feed and Grain to join the first annual community parade celebrating our bird neighbors. Dress up as your favorite local bird, make up your own bird, or come as you are. All are welcome.

Poster Auction (1 p.m.) - Original art posters are created by local artists to raise funds for DVAA programming. Previews are live online and in the DVAA gallery windows until 5 p.m. on July 26.

Live Music - Local songstress Calla Sun will regale the Main Stage with folk-inspired songs about love, self-discovery and finding solace in nature at 11 a.m. while Ame The Band will close out Riverfest by dancing to this high-energy, genre-blending band from the Hudson Valley at 2 p.m.

Makers’ Market (all day) - Over 40 Artisan Market Booths will showcase a diverse range of handcrafted treasures including locally made paintings, photography, prints, hand-made crafts, jewelry, clothing, home décor, body care products, and more.

Food Trucks (all day) - Festival foods favorites like Luigi’s Italian fare, Johnny Taco, and Nikki C’s Sea Food and B-Line Ice Cream. All Narrowsburg restaurants will be open with views of the festival and the river.