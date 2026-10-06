Second annual Milford Masquerade promises to be a boo-tiful evening

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Milford Enhancement Committee (MEC) returns with their second annual MEC Halloween party from 7 to 10:30 pm at the Tom Quick Inn, 411 Broad Street (Blackberry Ally entrance.)

The evening will feature costumes, dancing, cocktails, fabulous food and drink, carved pumpkins, photo ops, costume contests and other surprises. Each ticket supports the MEC and their work to beautify local streetscapes, parks, MEC Clean Up Day and a variety of projects in and around Milford. Board member Maureen Dooley mentioned specifically that proceeds from the evening will also go to future phases of support for Ann Street Park and Biddis Park.

“It’s a fun thing for the community, in addition to being a fundraiser, without having to talk about politics,” board member Mario Aieta said, “It’s an opportunity for people to adopt an identity that is fun and not bound by politics.”

The buzz around town is “What are you going as?” Last year there were a large number of witches, and also home-made costumes. Tony and Carrine Gurrera portrayed Phantom of the Opera. Doug Manion went as a pirate and Susie Lyddon portrayed a lovely witch. One of the fun things of the evening is to try to guess who is inside the costume or beyond the mask

Perhaps the biggest draw of the evening last year was the dance floor where the energy was high and dancers moved almost like one giant organism pulsating its way across the floor.

One thing is for sure, people are looking forward to this fun event—One night to escape the mundane.

For questions, email MilfordEnhancementCommittee@gmail.com or call (570) 832-4789 and leave a detailed message.

Tickets are $125 per ticket of which $75 is tax deductible and are available at https://shorturl.at/tfimt.