‘Spiritualism at Grey Towers’ explores the influence of Laura Houghteling on Gifford Pinchot

For nearly 20 years after the death of his first love, Laura Houghteling, Gifford Pinchot recorded in his private diaries what he believed were continuing conversations and shared experiences with her.

That remarkable story and its possible influence on Pinchot’s public service and conservation philosophy will be explored when the Grey Towers Heritage Association presents “Spiritualism at Grey Towers” on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford.

The program will be held on the Pool Terrace, rain or shine. Admission is free for GTHA members and $10 for nonmembers. Registration is required at www.greytowers.org/events.

Mary and James Pinchot built Grey Towers in 1886. Their son Gifford became the first Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania, and helped shape the American conservation movement.

The spiritualist movement emerged in upstate New York during the 19th century and included beliefs in an afterlife, spiritual growth, service to others, and the possibility of maintaining a connection with those who had died. Books about spiritualism remain part of the historic Pinchot library at Grey Towers.

“Most people know Gifford Pinchot as a conservationist, governor and public servant, but few know about this deeply personal side of his life,” said Don Allen, GTHA board member and event co-chair. “His diaries offer a rare glimpse into the private beliefs and experiences of the man behind that public legacy

Laura Houghteling died of tuberculosis shortly before she and Pinchot were to be married. His diaries contain numerous entries describing what he experienced as Laura’s continuing presence and communication. In one entry, he wrote, “My lady is so clear with me that I cannot say how deeply happy and grateful I am.”

The Reverend Darrell Berger, M.Div., will lead the presentation.

“Laura had such a profound effect on Gifford Pinchot that he continued his relationship with her for 20 years beyond the grave,” Berger said. “He talked to her, she gave him advice, they read books together, and it’s a great mystery how this could be.”

The program will examine the origins of American spiritualism, Pinchot’s time at Strawberry Hill in North Carolina, his diary writings, his relationship with Laura following her death, and the significance of a blue Tiffany box connected to the story. Berger will also discuss how Pinchot reconciled that relationship with his later marriage to Cornelia Bryce Pinchot.