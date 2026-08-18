Tusten Theatre presents LETZ: The Golem

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the Tusten Theatre will host a magical performance by LETZ, a modern roots musical ensemble featuring violinist Odetta Hartman, bassist Jamie Mohamdein and guitarist/composer Perry Foster.

LETZ are inspired by the combination of sacred Southwest melodies, Eastern European folklore, Borscht Belt ballads, and Yiddish penny songs of the Lower East Side.For this special performance, LETZ will perform original and traditional repertoire, and spoken word, to create an evocative and experimental interpretation of the Golem – a haunting folktale exploring the conflicts within self-preservation.

This concert will feature a special pop-up exhibition of historical photos by the Borscht Belt Historical Marker Project.

This event is presented in collaboration with Radio Catskill.

About LETZ

Odetta Hartman and Perry Foster first began collaborating over fifteen years ago in a beloved folk ensemble The Sparrows, while students at Bard College. Their time together included constant experimentation and development, regular performing and rehearsing, moderate touring, and multiple studio records - they really learned how to play together. Jamie Mohamadein was introduced to the ensemble by Odetta, having worked together in the New York City theatre/music scene. He immediately became an integral feature to the ensemble with his signature style on bass.