Two August music programs from Kindred Spirits

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will host two music performances for August. On Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:30, multi-faceted violinist Alexander Markov will present classical favorites and songs celebrating the American Spirit.

This concert is free and will be held in the Open Air Amphitheater in cooperation with Grey Towers Heritage Association as part of the annual Gifford Pinchot Ice Cream Social. Bring your chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn.

The program will include works by Vivaldi, Gershwin, Markov, and others.

“Alexander entertains his audiences with his Golden Electric Violin and will be accompanied by a piano, bass, and percussion. It’s always a treat to bring him back to Milford,” said Yosif Feigelson, KSAP co-founder and artistic director.

The Ivalas String Quartet will perform at the second concert, Saturday, Aug. 15 under the pool pavilion at Grey Towers Historical Site at 5:30 pm.

“Ivalas brings a unique approach to re-reading masterworks as well as presenting pieces often overlooked and commissioning new music,” said Feigelson.

The program will include works by Mozart, Ravel, and Florence Price.

Tickets

Tickets are $30 sold at the door or in advance at https://shorturl.at/fftNn. Space is limited. ﻿For more information consult the website below or call/text (570) 390-8699.