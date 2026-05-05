Wow! Incredible! Tevye! Fiddler!

The Milford Theater became the fictional village of Anatevka during the weekend of May 1-3 for the production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and the audiences were loving it and living it. Numerous reactions in the theater and on social media were raving. People were shouting “Wow! Incredible!” Many agreed it was like being at a Broadway show. Eileen Smith called it “an amazing performance,” and Maria Gordon Farrell called it “outstanding.” Carole Needleman exclaimed, “This was the best Tevye I ever saw.”

“A brilliant production of a classic story with a timeless message; may we live in love and peace.” Amy Bridge remarked. Artistic Director and Choreographer Joseph Ambrosia concurred explaining how Fiddler “has stood the test of time and has long been a part of the tapestry of musical theater, surviving for 60 years and having a message that rings as true today as it was then.” The sets were perfect for each emotion, thanks to the creative Chiara Marone.

Ambrosia created choreography expressive of the different emotions and events at the time, from typical Jewish dances at the wedding, to men standing around drinking Cossack style, to showing Tevye’s aging gait as he pulled his wagon up a hill. Ambrosia’s keen eye had Tevye doing a typical Jewish rhetorical style, sitting by himself weighing various options singing, “On the one hand...On the other hand.” Alex Miller (Tevye) delivered these with perfect intonation and body language.

Cast delivers stellar performance

The cast was very talented both musically and dramatically. Alvera Sylvester, the music director made sure their choral numbers were totally in sync and all of the nuances were expressed in their delivery.

And Now to Tevye. Miller was born to play Tevye. His voice was incredibly commanding, yet modulated when delivering the more tender scenes. His body language was perfect in typifying the character from happy, joyous occasions to anger at the police, to fear, to sadness and even despair. The audience felt every emotion he evoked. They clapped, they laughed and they also shed a tear. “The talented cast showed a lot of heart,” said Ambrosia. “It was amazing the way the cast supported him all the way.”

“It was absolutely thrilling to see the theater packed with families, friends and people of all ages! They enjoyed every second of the production. Standing ovations for each show means that our cast and crew have delivered a true timeless hit. I’m so proud of everyone. The best thing in the world is to see the audience enjoy the product we worked so hard to create,” Beth O’Neil, artistic director for the theater said. “Can’t wait for closing weekend!”