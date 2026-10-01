Fall festivals and Halloween happenings

Ongoing Events

Hawley Harvest Hoedown: Join Downtown Hawley Partnership for a two-day festival featuring food trucks, vendors, live music, a tricky tray, hay rides, pumpkin painting, activities for kids and more. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Downtown Hawley and Bingham Park, Hawley, PA.

Black Bear Film Festival: Annual film festival welcomes filmmakers to share their stories. The festival begins Friday, Oct. 9 with a weekend full of film screenings all day Saturday Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St., Milford, PA.

Green Valley Farms BBQ & Harvest Festival: Fun for the whole family featuring live music, hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin patch, barbecue, drinks, vendors and more. 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Oct. 11. Green Valley Farms, 997 Rt. 23, Wantage, NJ

Ghost Hunts: Join Haunted Rooms America for a guided six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of The Columns Museum, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided. Ticketed. Visit hauntedrooms.com for tickets. 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Fridays Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 23. The Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford, PA.

Murder on the Orient Express: Enjoy a live theater performance of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Milford Theater. Ticketed. Recurring weekly Fridays - Sundays, Oct. 30 - Nov. 8. The Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center, 114 East Catharine St., Milford, PA.

Great Pumpkin Festival: Fall festival featuring over 35 family-friendly activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, an “America 250” themed corn maze, pig races, dog shows, farm animals, pedal cars, carnival rides, food vendors and more. Ticketed. Visit heavenhillfarm.com for more info. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursdays - Sundays through Nov. 8. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 State Route 94, Vernon, NJ

Saturday, Oct. 3

Port Jervis Harvest Festival: Festivities include hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkins, pony rides, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, a bonfire, s’mores, apple cider, doughnuts, and more. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Riverside Park, 4th St., Port Jervis, NY

Town of Wawayanda Fall Festival: Enjoy an afternoon filled with family fun, craft vendors, food, and live music. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Shannen Park, 1906 NY-284, Slate Hill, NY

Rock the Ribbon Fall Music Festival: All day live music festival featuring hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn maze, food and drinks. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Rd, Westtown, NY

3rd Annual Orange County Distillery’s Oktoberfest: Featuring craft beer, cocktails, drinking contests, food trucks and live music. $10 parking fee. 12 - 10 p.m. Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Ave, New Hampton, NY

Sunday, Oct. 4

36th Annual Warwick Applefest: Annual seasonal celebration featuring over 200 craft vendors, dozens of food vendors, live music, a farmer’s market, children’s carnival, apple pie contests, and more. Visit warwickapplefest.com for more information. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Parking available at the Warwick Valley Middle School and Veterans Memorial Park. Festival areas include Bank St., Railroad Ave., South St., and Stanley Deming Park, Warwick, NY

Saturday, Oct. 10

Pocono Mountains Marathon Race Festival: Runners can enjoy the scenic fall foliage while running through Promised Land State Park. Race distances are available for all athletes, and the full marathon is a certified Boston Marathon qualifier. Registration includes a T-shirt, medal and running socks. 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Promised Land State Park, 100 Lower Lake Road, Greentown, PA

Toast to Milford: Celebrate Milford in style and indulge in free nibbles and beverages from your favorite local shops, eateries, and more. 10 a.m. Harford St., Milford, PA

PEEC Harvest Festival: Celebrate the season with hands-on activities, conservation exhibits, vendors, crafts, food, music, and more. Ticketed. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Rd., Dingmans Ferry, PA

Saturday, Oct. 17

Sussex Harvest, Honey and Garlic Festival: Showcasing Sussex County growers and beekeepers, the festival features local honey, garlic, cheeses, vegetables, meats and jams. Live music, food and vendors also available. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ.

Sunday, Oct. 18

33rd Annual Fall Foliage Festival: Street fair featuring an afternoon of live music across three performance stages, over 200 craft and business vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and pony rides, a classic car show and more. (Rescheduled from Sunday, Sept. 27) 12 - 6 p.m. Front St. in Historic Downtown Port Jervis, NY

Saturday, Oct. 24

Halloween Pooch Parade: Dress up your furry friends in their best costumes and parade through town. Noon. Registration and the parade typically start at The Columns Museum with the event ending at Ann Street Park. Visit www.milfordpa.us for more details. Milford, PA

78th Annual Port Jervis Halloween Parade: Arrive in costume. Parade step-off is at 3:30 p.m. from City Hall to Farnum House. Rain date Oct. 25. Port Jervis City Hall, 20 Hammond St., Port Jervis, NY