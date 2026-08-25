Ivalas Quartet performs inclusive classical set at Grey Towers

The Ivalas Quartet, a diverse group of classical musicians, performed at the Grey Towers outdoor pool pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 15, as part of the Kindred Spirits Arts Programs — a nonprofit organization that organizes music performances and educational programming.

At the concert, the group didn’t just play the classics. In addition to performing well known pieces by Mozart and Maurice Ravel, the group highlighted lesser-known, nonwhite composers.

One of these composers was Florence Price, the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer. The group performed her song “Five Folksongs in Counterpoint,” at Saturday’s concert. While some in the audience may have known Price, it was only when first violinist Reuben Kebede pointed out that they should listen for certain riffs such as “Calvar,” “Clementine,” and “Shortnin’ bread,” that one could see smiles of recognition spread throughout the audience.

The quartet’s mission of inclusivity.

Inclusivity is central to the quartet’s mission. All of the group’s performers are people of color. Kebede grew up with an Ethiopian father and a mom from Iowa. Pedro Sanchez, the cellist, is from Venezuela. Marcus Stevenson, the violist, is African American. Adeline Baban, guest violinist, is Filipina.

Since its inception in 2017, the Ivalas Quartet has focused on embracing inclusivity as much as they do creativity, and productivity. The quartet’s mission is to enrich classical music by spotlighting past and present overlooked composers alongside the standard repertory.

A history of powerful performances.

The group has played with the Takács Quartet in 2020 and 2022. Ivalas has performed in Carnegie Hall, at the Lincoln Center, and with the Four Seasons Concerts in California. Their performance at the Vail Music Festival was praised for its high energy and intensity.

Ivalas often plays the music of George Walker, the first African American to have won the Pulitzer Prize in composition. The group has also just recently commissioned “Deliverance,” a piece by multicultural composer Derrick Skye. In addition to performing, the musicians teach and record.

“We love performing and we love to teach. It would be great to have a residency or several small residencies in the future,” Kebede said. For more information about the quartet, go to www.ivalasquartet.com.