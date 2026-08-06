Arlene L. Bosland, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. Born in Sussex, N.J., at the former Alexander Linn Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Dorothy (Hughes) Hill. Arlene grew up in the Sussex-Wantage area and attended the Wantage School through the fourth grade before continuing her education at Avenue Station School, a two-room schoolhouse in Lake Wallkill. She later attended Vernon schools for three years and graduated from Sussex High School in 1964.

Arlene was a hardworking and dedicated woman who took pride in her career. She worked for Singer Kearfott in West Paterson for 16 years before beginning her career with Selective Insurance in Branchville. She worked there as a Senior Data Entry Operator and retired in 2012.

Arlene enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She loved playing bingo, enjoyed going to the casino, and liked to read. While living in Wantage, she was a member of the Sussex Over 50 Club. She was loved by many and will be remembered for the friendships she made and the many memories she shared with those around her.

Arlene was the beloved wife of the late Lloyd “Joe” E. Bosland, to whom she was married for 38 years. She is survived by her children, Russell Bosland of Ohio; Kim Douglass of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; Christine Dressel and her husband Jason of Connecticut; Barry Douglass and his wife, Leigh, of Highland Lakes; and Teresa Van Horn and her husband, Dale, of Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brandi Bosland, Stephen Yount, Tyler Douglass, Logan Dressel, Dylan Dressel, Christopher Van Horn, Brandon Van Horn, and Thomas Stewart, III, as well as many extended family members, friends, and loved ones.

In addition to her husband, Lloyd “Joe” Bosland, Arlene was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Diana Stewart, and Diana’s husband, Thomas Stewart, Jr.. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Samuel Hill, Donald Hill, Arthur Hill, and Harold Hill.

Arlene’s life was filled with family, friends, hard work, laughter, and many cherished memories. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com