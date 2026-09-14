Carl Leili

Carl, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Sept. 10, 2026 at the age of 57. He was born in Astoria, N.Y., on Aug. 31, 1969, to Matthias and Gale Leili. He grew up in Astoria, home of the hazelnut cake he loved so much from La Guli Pastry Shop, now closed, but the memories remain.

He spent more than 35 years working as a Journeyman Electrician with Local 3 of the IBEW in New York City. He took great pride in his work, and his dedication to his craft was inspiring to his coworkers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Although he was proud of the work he did and the career he built, this was only one part of who he was.

Alongside his wife Natalie, they raised their son, Jonathan, and daughter, Kirsten. He was the kind of husband and dad who was always there, showing up for his family, supporting them, and being part of all the little moments that mattered.

He loved having excitement and was always up for an adventure. He had a passion for NASCAR, NHRA, and model car building, some of the best memories were made attending races with his family. Moving to North Carolina came with the added bonus of being closer to a racetrack, which in his mind was a pretty good reason to move specifically.

He loved the front row of a roller coaster, spontaneous day-trips, and of course, a good sweet treat. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, he always found a way to crack a joke. He had a way of finding the fun in things and bringing the people around him along for the ride. He was happiest when he was making memories with the people he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Natalie; Son, Jonathan; Daughter, Kirsten; Brothers, Paul and Matthew; Aunts, Elizabeth Stimeck (Stan); Marsha Lamadrid; Uncle, Rolf Moulton (Diana); Sister-in-Law, Thalia Ferraro (Joe); two nephews; two nieces; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his Father, Matthias Leili; Mother, Gale Leili (Moulton); Grandmother, Eleanor Moulton; Aunts, Anna (Annie) Rischer and Maria (Mary) Domonkos; and Mother-in-Law, Blanche McConnell.

A viewing will be held on Sept. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 NC-109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Funeral services will be held on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, Winston-Salem. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, 401 W Holly Hill Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the New York area at a later date. The location will be announced.

In true Carl fashion, per his wishes, please omit traditional funeral attire and wear something of joy. A favorite shirt, Hawaiian, racing, or Hooters shirt are encouraged. Come dressed for the man he was and the life he lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carl’s name to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University and/or the Glioblastoma Foundation of North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jscgreenandsons.com.