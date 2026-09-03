On Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, Carlton J. Albright passed away peacefully at home.

Born on July 8, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Carlton was the only son of the late Justin and Mildred (Carlton) Albright. From an early age, he possessed a deep curiosity and a love of learning and storytelling – qualities that would remain central to his life.

Carl attended the Berkshire School for a postgraduate year before continuing his education at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He went on to pursue graduate studies at the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop, earning an MFA and further cultivating his passion for writing.

In 1965, Carl Married Patriica “Paddy” Aldrich. The following year, they moved to New York City, where Carl pursued his passions for writing and film.

Carl went on to build a career as a film producer and writer. In 1979, he wrote and produced “The Children.” He continued his work in film, producing “Dreams Come True” in 1983 and “Luther the Geek” in 1988. His creative work reflected his enduring love of storytelling and the arts.

Ties to Carl’s birthplace, Iowa, always remained strong. He never failed to root for his University of Iowa teams, especially football.

Above all, Carl treasured his family and the life he and Paddy built together. Their marriage of 61 years was defined by love, companionship, mutual respect, and a lifetime of shared experiences. Carl will be remembered for his creativity, his curiosity, and the lasting impact he had on those fortunate enough to know him.

Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Paddy Albright; his children, Diana L. Bates, Sarah A. Albright, Nathanael C. J. Albright, and Carlton W. Albright; and his five granddaughters, Ryan, Genevieve, Fiona, Delilah, and Alexandra.

A Receiving of Friends will be held on Sept. 19, 2026, at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

A memorial service celebrating Carl’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2026, at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA 18337, with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plant a Tree with the U.S. Forest Service at https://plantatree.fs.usda.gov/

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).