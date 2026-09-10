Corrine A. Zirpoli, 96 passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, at her daughter’s home in Mosley, Va., formerly of Milford, Pa. The daughter of the late Perry J. Sickler and Antoinette (Recine) Sickler, Corrine was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in West Pittston, Pa. She was married to the late Richard C. Zirpoli for 74 years.

Corrine was a member of the CenterPoint Community Church, Milford, Pa., and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels and spent several years preparing meals to those in need, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others. She enjoyed spending time with friends and fellow members of the Italian American Club of Hemlock Farms, where they shared their heritage and values.

Corrine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was employed as a part-time employee at Bambergers Dept. store in Newark, NJ before retiring as Financial Secretary for Prudential Insurance in Newark, NJ at the age of 62.

Corrine leaves behind to cherish her memories, children, Richard Zirpoli Jr. and his wife Jeanne, Andrea Ochart and her husband Lawrence, Stephen Zirpoli, Carla Happle and her husband Thomas, Perry Zirpoli and his wife Pamela, Ann Furey and her husband James, and John Zirpoli and his wife, Michele; daughter-in-law, Karen McNamara; grandchildren, Joel, Andrew, Stephanie, Daniel, Antoinette, Hannah, Mariana, Thomas, Radu, Mercy, Joseph, Amanda, Jonathan, Alexander, Perry Joseph, Paul Jerard and John Michael; 18 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard C. Zirpoli, daughter, Mary Catherine Zirpoli-Williams, daughter-in-law, Paulette Zirpoli, and her brother Perry J. Sickler.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 9:30 AM with Rev. Jacob Mack officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA.

Memorial donations may be to (https://give.kidneyfund.org/).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).