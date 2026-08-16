It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Dale Edward Park, a man known for his warm smile, calm demeanor, and outgoing personality. Dale was born on March 22, 1950, in Newcastle, Pa., and entered heaven on July 14, 2026.

Dale is survived by his loving wife Miriam Rodlyn Park of 51 years, daughter Christina Park of Calabasas, Calif., son Jesse Park of Hackettstown, N.J,. son Joshua Park of Pittsburgh, Pa., brother David Park of Newcastle, Pa., brother Phillip Park of Cape Canaveral, Fla., brother William Park of Daytona Beach, Fla., and his four wonderful grandchildren: Elliot, Daniel, Hannad, and Clara. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Sidney Park of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Dale grew up in Newcastle, Pa., and was one of five brothers, raised by their single mother. He attended Shenango High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University, majoring in Business and Accounting. After college, he worked for the Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm. A few years later he joined Ingersoll Rand as a Financial Analyst. Being part of a small business had always been Dale’s dream, so when the opportunity came for him to be a part-owner and run the business side of the New Jersey printing company “Action Graphics” (now called “amplifi”), he gladly took it, ending up as majority owner and President. Dale wanted his employees to feel like family, and as a result, he had some people who worked for him the entire 44 years he was with the company. It was said by his former partners that the company would not have made it through all the tough times had it not been for Dale’s financial expertise and acumen.

Dale loved the Lord. As a former resident of Wyckoff, N.J., he was a member of Grace Church in Ridgewood for thirty years; he later moved to Pennsylvania and attended Calvary Chapel of Milford. Because he knew financial hardship while growing up, Dale had a tender heart for the poor. He served on the boards of two nonprofit organizations: City Relief and Star of Hope. Both are urban ministries located in NY/NJ area that reached out to those struggling with homelessness and poverty. For years, he advised these ministries with his financial wisdom. Dale had a passion to see men from all different churches - as well as those with no church - to come together for mutual encouragement, mutual support, and spiritual edification. Along with his good friend Bob Locola, Dale started a Regional Men’s Group which meets once a month, with a men’s retreat twice a year and a summer family picnic. He was also a standing member of the Harvest Motorcycle Ministry and enjoyed participating in their various outreach activities.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Dale will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2026, at The Milford Bible Church, 110 Foxcroft Drive, Milford, Pa. We invite all who knew and loved Dale to join us as we honor his memory.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to honor Dale by donating in his name to City Relief, a mobile outreach giving dignity and practical support to people struggling with poverty and homelessness in NYC and NJ. https://www.cityrelief.org/giving-tribute.