David B. Tschop

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, David Bruce Tschop, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Born on October 19, 1954, in Hackensack, N.J., David was the son of the late Sam and Betty (Denning) Tschop. He was husband to Kathleen (Joswiak) Tschop for 42 years and a loving father to Michael Tschop and Daniel Tschop.

Dave worked as an exterminator for BELL Environmental. He was well-known as a passionate, boisterous sports fanatic. Yet he was also a quiet lover of nature. He was an avid fisherman and took great joy in feeding the wild birds that gathered each morning in his backyard. He was devoted throughout his life to his sweet labradors; BoBo, Molly, and Zoey, who are undoubtedly excited to see him again! But above all, he cherished his wife and sons.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sons, Mike and Dan; his sister, Sandra Rickards-Wyckoff; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337.

A memorial service will follow on Sunday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Keith Raser.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home. For more information, log onto www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to PEEC (Pocono Environmental Education Center), 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa. 18328 or peec.org/donate/donate.