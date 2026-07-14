Delores “Dee” Prisco, 90, of Matamoras, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at Garnet Health Medical Center.

Born on May 18, 1936 in Matamoras, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Clara Caliciotti. Seventy-one years ago, Dee married the love of her life, Salvatore P. Prisco Sr., at St. Joseph’s Church in Matamoras, Pa.

Dee spent her working years doing what she loved most — feeding people. She worked as a baker and waitress at Flo-Jean’s Restaurant and the Cliff Park Inn, and later worked in the bakery at Price Chopper. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.

Dee was truly one of a kind. A classic Italian grandmother, she fed everyone with love — the way she made food was the way she showed her love. Known as “Aunt Dee” or “Nana” to so many, whether they were family or not, she leaves behind a legacy of warmth that touched everyone around her table.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Salvatore P. Prisco Jr.; and her sisters, Madeline Teachman and Diana DeGraw.

Dee is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Salvatore P. Prisco Sr.; her children, Rhonda M. Prisco, Sheila A. Prisco and her wife Deborah, and Michael J. Prisco and his wife Mallory; her grandchildren, Salvatore P. Prisco III and his wife Amy, Tonya Prisco, Nicole Pronesti and her husband Vinny, Thomas K. Henrickson Jr. “Tommy” and his wife Dani, Jordyn Prisco and her husband Trevor, Alexander “Alex” Prisco, Emma, Asher and Mikey; her great-grandchildren, Autumn, Amber, Samantha, Charles, Paul, Jeremy and Aiden; and her siblings, Catherine Presto and Victor Caliciotti and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. A final committal will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Jervis, N.Y.