Dr. Edward A. Myers

Dr. Edward A. “Doc” Myers, 85, of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with family and his beloved dogs at his side.

Born June 3, 1941 in The Bronx, NY Doc served honorably in the United States Army before establishing his orthodontics practice in Orange County, N.Y., where he cared for many generations of families.

Ed loved landscaping, telling Dad jokes, and the company of his dogs. Known for his work ethic, stubborn tenacity, and sense of humor, he leaves a lasting impact on his patients, family & friends.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peggy (Ryder) Myers; children Scott and Steven Myers, Nicole, Scott, and Emma Gregory, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and was preceded in death by his son Tom Gregory.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on June 24, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Burial will take place in Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pa. on Saturday June 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Veterans Support Fund.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa., (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com