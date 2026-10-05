On Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Dr. Edward Joseph Hartey, passed away peacefully at his home in Milford, Pa.

Born on January 11, 1959, in Philadelphia, Edward was the cherished son of the late John and Frances (Medrow) Hartey. On Aug. 13, 1983, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Spano) Hartey. Together, they shared thirty-eight wonderful, devoted years of marriage prior to her passing on Feb. 22, 2022—a reunion that brings comfort to those who mourn him now.

A man of great dedication and diverse talents, Edward was an exceptional athlete in his youth, earning recognition as an NAIA All-American Soccer Player while studying at Rutgers University. His academic and athletic drive culminated in obtaining his doctoral degree, setting up the foundation for a lifelong calling dedicated to helping others. For forty-three remarkable years, Dr. Hartey owned and operated Hartey Chiropractic, where his healing hands, compassionate ear, and genuine care touched the lives of countless patients and community members. If you have been a patient of his you have most likely heard him singing around the office, received a positive uplifting pep-talk or even a lesson or two on scripture.

Deeply rooted in his faith, Edward was a devout parishioner of Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Milford, where his spiritual life remained a steadfast cornerstone. He had a desire to really get to know God through scripture. It wasn’t hard to see his desire to see more of God and experience all that He promises wasn’t just for himself. He wanted others to grasp it too, to share in that with him and with God.

His legacy of love, warmth, and resilience lives on through his devoted children: Taylor Hartey, Elyse Miller, Jordan Cenci, and Spencer Hartey and his adored grandchildren: Sawyer and Bodhi Bannon, Harlow Cenci, and Teddi Miller.

He is also survived by his loving siblings: John Hartey, Frances Appiott, Carolyn Warner, MaryAnn Friedberg, Theresa Hartey, Patrick Hartey, and Thomas Hartey; as well as a large and cherished host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless dear friends who will miss him dearly.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 200 E High St, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at the church.

Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pa.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).