On Monday, July 6, 2026, our loving and cherished angel of music, Edna Adista Green-Wightman, took the hand of her Lord and Savior and peacefully entered her heavenly home.

Known affectionately to most as Adista, she was a true cornerstone and a steadfast pillar of her community. Her life was a beautiful symphony of faith, service, and song. Adista shared her immense musical gifts generously, serving as the dedicated organist for the Promised Land Protestant Church and as a gifted musician for the First Presbyterian Church in Hawley, Pa. Her vibrant voice lifted spirits as she sang in numerous choral groups and societies, the choirs of the Milford United Methodist Church, the Church at Hemlock Farms, and the Jewish Fellowship—uniting people across communities through the universal language of music.

Born on May 3, 1956, in Port Jervis, N.Y., Adista was the beloved daughter of the late Howard Arthur and Edna (Van Tassell) Green.

Living next to the Milford United Methodist Church on East Ann Street in Milford, Pa., Adista grew up listening to Church hymns providing the foundation for her love of music. She learned how to play the piano from her mother, who wouldn’t let her watch the television until after she had sufficiently practiced. She later tackled the complexities of the organ, learning from both her mother and the Church organist at the time.

As a young woman, Adista found long term employment with the A. N. Lockwood Agency, incorporated in Newton, N.J. She was responsible for a myriad of administrative tasks such as managing, coordinating and processing insurance claims, maintaining records, handling customer inquiries and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Adista enjoyed traveling with her parents from an early age, beginning with visits to see relatives in Cape May, N.J., and ‘up on the (Halstead) farm’ in upstate New York. She later became a world traveler; visiting more than 38 of the United States, taking several cruises, and seeing many countries.

She was always ready for an adventure to experience new places and cultures, and enjoy good food, collecting and framing menus from places she’d eaten all over the world. One adventure she thoroughly enjoyed was going aboard to tour the USCGC (Barque) Eagle (WIX-327), the U.S. Coast Guard, three-masted, training ship for cadets and officer candidates.

During retirement, Adista enjoyed a gentler pace of life. She met her fiancé Craig Warner in 2002 who shared her love of food and music. They celebrated her 50th birthday with the Red Hat Ladies. When her health started to fail, she tackled every struggle with grace and determination such as when she was struck with COVID, and especially surviving surgery and treatment from cancer.

Her warmth, grace, and devotion will be forever missed by those she leaves behind. Left to cherish her beautiful memory are: her loving and devoted fiancé, Craig Warner; stepdaughters, April Wightman and Sabrina Wightman; stepsons, Daniel Warner and Robert Warner; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as a large, deeply bonded host of family in faith, and countless friends whom she loved as her own.

Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Adista’s extraordinary life on Monday, July 13, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford Street, Milford, PA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the Stroyan Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Belinski officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the service at the Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pa.

In honor of Adista’s lifelong spirit of giving, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been gently entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).