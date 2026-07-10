It is with sadness that our family shares the news that Eileen Robertson Clarke died on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

She passed away peacefully in the care of the hospice of Morristown Medical Center after a brief illness. Eileen was a resident for decades of Shohola and a member of the parish of St. Patrick’s Church.

Eileen was born and raised in Staten Island in 1940. Her parents, James Robertson and Eileen Robertson Kocheisen preceded her in death in 1962 and 2014 respectively. Her husband Gerard Clarke, lovingly known as Gerry, passed away in 2003.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Constance Stoddard, brother-in-law, Frederick Stoddard and her loving stepfather, Joseph Kocheisen.

Eileen was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School for Girls in Staten Island and had a successful career as an administrative secretary at Harris & Partners, Inc. and later, AON Corporation, NYC.

She was a survivor of the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001 when she was working at AON.

In 1984 she met and married her late husband, Gerard Clarke, and they made their home between Shohola and New York City. Eileen and Gerry built their home in Shohola in 1994 and enjoyed the natural beauty of the area and the company of many new friends.

She was a lady with numerous and diverse interests and talents. Gifted with a “green thumb,” gardens grew in her care. She was an avid reader and a self-taught authority of world history.

Eileen was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making dresses for the children in the family.

Her circle of family and friends were drawn close at her legendary parties during Christmas seasons.

She enjoyed traveling, particularly to Ireland and Scotland as she embraced her family heritage.

In later years Eileen explored Germany and France with her companion of many years, Richard Bachmann.

She is survived by her sister, Clare Elliott and her husband Richard, her nephews and nieces including Thomas Stoddard and his wife, Dawnella, Stephen Stoddard and his wife Mary, James Stoddard and his wife Marilyn, Constance and Jose Corrales, Aileen and Kyle Crane and Ryan Elliott.

Their extended families and numerous cousins and friends will also mourn for her.

Those who knew her will remember her for her indomitable spirit and nearly endless enthusiasm and generosity, both spiritual and material.

Friends are welcome to visit at the Stroyan Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s RC Church in Milford, Pa., on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Eileen will be interred in the Milford Cemetery immediately afterward.

A charity close to Eileen’s heart was Tunnels to Towers.