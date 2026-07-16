F. Paul Kubli, 81 of Shohola, Pa., passed away at home on July 14, 2026. The son of the late Frederick H. and Margaret Victorine (Spotts) Kubli, he was born Feb. 7, 1945 in Middletown, N.Y.

Paul was a graduate of Paul Smith’s College, Paul Smiths, N.Y. He was drafted into the U.S Army serving in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971 in the 101ST Airborne Division. After honorably serving his country and earning a Bronze Star, Paul worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He later was employed as a Diesel Mechanic in Virginia and upstate New York, ending his career as a Diesel Mechanic with G & H Equipment, Newton, N.J. Paul then joined the Stroyan Funeral Home where he became the first crematory operator of MacLennan Hall Crematorium. He spent his retirement maintaining the grounds of Milford Cemetery, nicknamed “Paulie’s Park,” with great pride and dignity. Paul proudly served on the Board of Directors for the Veteran’s Memorial Park and Education Center, contributing his time to support its mission of honoring veterans and educating the community.

Paul was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman, and was a member of the Spring Cove Fish and Game Preserve, Trout Brook Club in Onchiota, N.Y.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Elizabeth Lehnert Kubli and her children Stephanie, Liz, and Travis; his sister Bess Ann Kubli (Kevin Stroyan). He was predeceased by his sister Dolores Louise; nephew Tyler Kubli and Cousin Warren Chol.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on July 19, 2026 at 5 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Paul will be laid to rest with his father and nephew Tyler at Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa., with military honors at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Veteran’s Memorial Park and Education Center, P.O. Box 303, Matamoras, Pennsylvania 18336 or anything that might save an animal.

Stroyan Funeral Home is honorably caring for our Uncle Paulie!