We are deeply saddened at the loss of our mother, Frances Hartenfels. Frances was born on November 28,1933 in the Bronx, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Bull. Frances was the eldest of six children. Frances worked as a factory worker, secretary and telephone operator before marrying. Frances met the love of her life, Bernie (Berndt Hartenfels) in 1954 on a blind date. They were married in May of 1955, raised their family in Brooklyn, NY, Jersey City, N.J., and Milford, Pa. Frances and Bernie were married 45 years before his passing in December of 2000.

Frances had a large family that she loved and was very close to all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren. She never passed up a chance to babysit, volunteered countless times to take them to her summer retreat in Saylorsburg, Pa., or to Knoebels Amusement Park for the day. She loved attending the grandchildren’s school concerts, competitions in the Ms. And Mr. Pike County contests, school plays, and graduation ceremonies.

Her family grew in leaps and bounds during her life. As the loving mother Frances was, she leaves behind her six children, Bernice Williams and spouse Gary of Milford Pa., Carol Owens and spouse James of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Cynthia Gossett and spouse Francis of Bronxville, N.Y., John Hartenfels of Montague, N.J., Linda Kresse and spouse Walter of Milford, Pa., and Robert Hartenfels of Milford, Pa. She had many grandchildren, Jeremy Hartenfels, Michele Gates, Kristina McKean, Michael Williams, Melissa Owens, Steven Owens, Joseph Hartenfels, John Hartenfels, Jacqueline King, Jillian Tigmo, Joseph Kresse, Victoria Wittrien, Sophia Heron, Robert Hartenfels Jr. She had many great grandchildren, Jeremy Tyler, Savanah (Kramer), Summer, and Chase Hartenfels, Mark, Mariele, and Marissa Gates, Khloe McKean, Kyle Lindsay, Liam and Ireland Owens, Lynnae, Vayda, and Josephina Kresse, Heidi and Roy Wittrien, Evana, Eliana, and Ean Heron, and Luca Hartenfels. She had two great great grandchildren, Colton Heller and Sandra Gates.

Waiting in heaven to greet her are her granddaughter, Hannah Hartenfels and her mother Debbie Boyd, great grandson Angel Heron, her sisters, Alice Demopoulos and Evelyn Kaiser, her brother Richard Bull, and her many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Frances was one of six children. As the eldest daughter she was a devoted, caring sister, who loved all her siblings dearly. Her sisters, Nancy Bull, living in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Susan Andresen, living in Allentown Pa., spoke weekly with her. She would be on the phone for hours laughing, reminiscing, and sharing their family news. Extended family included several nieces and nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews, not to mention cousins, all of whom adored her.

Frances worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and the Pike County Office of the Aging in Milford, Pa., during the 1990’s. She loved Neil Diamond and attended several of his concerts and birthday celebrations in Chicago. She was a talented artist who enjoyed copying Monet’s artwork for inspiration and saw the beauty in this world. She loved driving, traveling, and shopping, always picking up something for someone along the way. Frances, like her mother, enjoyed a cup of tea and her cake as well as a sweet tooth evident from the chocolate and candies she leaves behind.

Friends called at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford Street, Milford, Pa., on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 4 to 8 PM.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the funeral home with Rev. Sunduk Kim officiating. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please support your favorite charity in memory of Frances.