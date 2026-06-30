Francis J. Connaughton, 65 of Shohola, Pa., passed away Friday, June 19, 2026. He was a retired Police Officer for Jersey City Police Department, NJ and a member of P.O.B.A. His love for nature and the outdoors was contagious as seen through his passions for fishing, gardening, hiking, as well as seeing and saving animals.

He was also an avid fan of classic cars, especially Corvettes, and loved going to rock music concerts and was the biggest KISS fan ever. Francis was a loving father, a wonderful husband, and someone who cared deeply for everyone around him. He was a funny man with an unmatched sense of humor. He was always known to have a smile on his face and could brighten anyone’s day and mood and was an extraordinarily great listener who gave nothing but the most helpful advice. His generosity towards others will never be forgotten. He will never be forgotten and will always remain with us in our hearts.

The son of the late Francis and Virginia (McGraw) Connaughton, he was born March 8, 1961 in Jersey City, NJ.

Francis is survived by his wife Liduvina (Malpica) Connaughton; son Julian Connaughton; daughter Kaylee Connaughton; cousin Patrick Nalbach; and many other wonderful relatives and friends.

Family received friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Friday, June 26, 2026.. Funeral services were held at the funeral home on June 26, 2026.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.