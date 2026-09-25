On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, George J. Nemeth—our cherished brother, uncle, nephew, life companion, and friend—peacefully passed away, leaving behind a legacy filled with warmth, adventure and deep connections.

Born in Passaic, N.J., on May 8, 1958, George was the beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth (Pongracz) Nemeth. Professionally, he built a successful and respected career as a bond broker, bringing sharp acumen and dedication to his work.

Beyond his career, George was a man of boundless curiosity and genuine friendliness. A true “friend to all,” he possessed a rare gift for conversation. Whether he was exploring a brand-new neighborhood or striking up a chat with a stranger, George could effortlessly turn any casual encounter into a memorable, engaging discussion.

George lived his life in high gear. He was an avid gear head who also embraced the great outdoors with all its thrills—whether he was hitting the slopes to ski, casting a line while fishing, perfecting his swing on the golf course or spending time at one of his favorite shooting grounds.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Elizabeth Lisi; brother, Paul Nemeth (Sherry); niece and nephew, TJ Nemeth (Karishma) and Nicole Janthor (Ryan); grandniece, Olivia Janthor; cousin, Kathy Heir (John) and children Katrina, Lydia and Zsofi, Katinka Canning (Tommy) and children Patrick, Katinka and Connor; aunt, Kathy Jambor; his beloved, Doris (DeeDee) Neugebauer; her sister, Ingrid Neugebauer and her son Tristan; his three beloved cats and his other blond, Kacey, as well as a large host of friends.

Friends are invited to celebrate George’s life on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, Pa., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. There will be a brief memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).