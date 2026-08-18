Joan Kebrdle of Matamoras, Pa., died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2026, surrounded by her loving Family.

The daughter of the late Eric and Mabel Heinz, she was born on June 4, 1943, in the Bronx, N.Y.

Joan enjoyed dancing, listening to the oldies, taking walks, family vacations, and spending time with her grandkids.

Joan will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and strength. She dedicated her life to her family, always there with a listening ear and a warm embrace.

Survivors include her husband at home, their children, Joann and Eddie Englehart, Erica and Jeff Gati, Rich and Patty Kebrdle, along with her five adoring grandchildren, Rich, Taylor Rose, Nicolette, Jeffrey and Emily.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester, New York 10918.

A Prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home at 7:45 p.m.

Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions in Joan’s memory to the Hospice Foundation that helps Joan: http://hospicefoundation.org/donate.

Please feel free to leave a condolence for the family to read and share.

The family has entrusted Joan’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson Street, Chester, New York 10918. www.flynnfh.com

Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc. under the care & Supervision of Brendan T. Flynn.

The Family has entrusted Joan’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.