John B. Hamilton, Sr., of West Caldwell, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. He was 95 years old and lived a remarkable life filled with family, friends, fun, and laughter.

Born in the family home on Marshall Street in West Caldwell to Raymond S. and Margaret Hamilton, née Conover, John was a lifelong resident of West Caldwell. He graduated from Blair Academy and attended Rutgers University, where he received a certificate in animal husbandry.

John proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Leary DD/DDR 879, the Greyhound of the Sea.

He met and married the love of his life, Joan Melville of Bloomfield, N.J. Together they raised their family on Laurel Place in West Caldwell, where they continued to make their home. He adopted Joan’s hometown of Bloomfield and grew a stellar group of friends everywhere he went.

John began his career in the rubber trade business, working for H.A. Astlett in New York City and Fairfield, New Jersey. He later reinvented himself as a realtor in Western Essex, beginning with Glista Realty of West Caldwell and then enjoying many years with Coldwell Banker Realty in Caldwell, from which he retired.

Those who had the pleasure of meeting John around the Caldwells knew him for remembering the stories over the many years he lived, quick wit, great jokes, and entertaining spirit. His commitment to community was evident in the historical and volunteer organizations he joined. He was a dedicated member of the Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association, the Caldwell/West Essex Kiwanis Club, the Caldwell Street Fair Committee, the West Caldwell Republicans, Bloomfield Hunters & Anglers Club, and the American Legion James Caldwell Post 185.

John was a true outdoorsman and sportsman who loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Most of all, he treasured the family farm in Milford, Pennsylvania. He was a diehard Giants and Devils fan! He continued to watch the games when he couldn’t see the football or the puck...now that’s a true fan!

Pop, as his grandchildren lovingly called him, delighted in attending all their games and events. He never missed an opportunity to be their biggest fan, wherever they played.

John will be deeply missed by many; however, his stories will continue to live in our memories and hearts for years to come.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Joan Hamilton, née Melville; his devoted children, Suanne McDonald and her husband, Brian, John B. Hamilton, Jr., and Scotty Hamilton; his loving sister, Jane Ridley; his adored grandchildren, Brian McDonald and his fiancée, Olga Albova, Meghan (McDonald) Harvey, and her husband, Will, and Sean McDonald and his wife, Julianna; his cherished great-grandchildren, Liam, Teagan, and Caden Harvey; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors on Laurel Place.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret “Peg” Watkins, Raymond S. “Sher” Hamilton, Jr., and Elizabeth “Betty” Lyons-DeRenzis.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at Garrett Jones Memorial Home at Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service of celebration at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Caldwell with Navy Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at chop.edu or The Seeing Eye at seeingeye.org would be deeply appreciated.