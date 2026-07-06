It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that the family of Leonard D. Coddington announces his peaceful passing on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Newton Memorial Hospital in Newton, N.J. He was 90 years old.

Born on July 5, 1935, in the scenic hills of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Leonard was the son of the late David and Thelma (Smith) Coddington. He grew up with a deep appreciation for the region, a love that would shape both his personal and professional life.

For many years, Leonard dedicated his hard work and leadership to his community as a Highway Manager for PennDOT in Pike County, Pennsylvania. His commitment to ensuring the safety and connection of his fellow residents was a testament to his strong work ethic and dependable nature prior to his well-earned retirement.

Leonard’s life was defined by the deep love he held for his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Elizabeth (Cron) Coddington. Later in life, Leonard was blessed to find love again. He married Rose Marie (Olshefski) Coddington, and together they spent beautiful years creating wonderful new memories, sharing a deep affection and companionship that comforted and enriched his final chapters.

An avid outdoorsman, Leonard found his greatest peace and joy in nature. Whether he was camping or hunting he loved being outside. At home, his passion for nature translated into the meticulous care he gave to his yard. He took immense, well-known pride in maintaining a pristine lawn—a reflection of the care and order he brought to all aspects of his life.

Leonard’s legacy lives on through the family he loved and cherished so deeply. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie Coddington; daughters, Carolyn Bird (and her husband, Howard) and Deborah Krause (and her husband, Paul); step-son, Michael Czerniakowski (and his wife, Susan); his three grandsons, Joshua, Alex, and Matthew.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 10 AM at the Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Stroyan Funeral Home (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).