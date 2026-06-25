On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, our deeply loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, Marilyn Gail Guerin, passed away peacefully at home, enveloped in the warmth, love, and compassion of her devoted family.

Born on November 26, 1942, in Glen Ridge, N.J., Marilyn was the beloved daughter of the late George and Frances Bowes. She shared a life of love and companionship with her late husband, Sylvester Guerin, with whom she is now reunited.

Before her well-deserved retirement, Marilyn spent many years as a dedicated food service manager for Novartis, where her hard work, warmth, and leadership touched many lives.

Above all else, Marilyn’s heart belonged to her family. They were her absolute pride, joy, and greatest achievement. She created a legacy of unconditional love that will continue to guide them for generations to come.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Lewin, James Guerin, Susan Mattos (Louis), and Laurie Tordilio (John); grandchildren, Meghan Lewin, Gabriella Moscardino, Nicholas Moscardino, Jessica Mattos, Louis Mattos, Jr., Quinton Kane, Cassandra Kane and Ella Guerin; a vibrant host of beloved great-grandchildren, extended family members, and dear friends who will miss her presence deeply.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Sharon Moscardino, and her cherished grandchildren, K.C. Lewin and John Tordilio.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Delaware Cemetery in Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Sungduk Kim officiating.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To: Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).