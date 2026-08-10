Mary Patricia Beloff, age 84, of Milford, Pa., passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2026, after a life filled with love, kindness, and devotion to her family.

Born on April 11, 1942, Mary was the daughter of Henry Buckley and Muriel Buckley. She grew up in Rockaway, Queens outside of New York City and went on to build a beautiful life centered around her family in West Babylon, N.Y., before retiring to the Poconos with her husband, Robert.

Above all, Mary treasured her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. Her family will remember her for her warmth and generosity, and the way she always worked to put a smile on everyone’s face.

She was an avid reader, loved her jazzercise classes & Silver Sneakers and being a member of her local church community at St. John Neuman, and talking about trashy reality tv shows with her grandchildren. Her life was marked by a willingness to always put others before herself, and those who knew her will carry those lessons with them for years to come.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Beloff, Sr., and their parrot, “Pig”; her children Robert Beloff, Jr., and his wife Annemarie, Scott Beloff and his wife, Lori, and Erick Beloff; and her grandchildren, Sean, Michael, Megan, Connor, Emily, James, and Scott, and was eagerly anticipating the birth of her first great-grandchild later this year.

A funeral mass will be held at St John Neuman Church, 705 PA-739, Hawley, PA 18428 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the “Disabled American Veterans” by visiting (DAV - I Help Veterans) and that loved ones honor Mary’s memory by loving each other as fiercely as she did.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).