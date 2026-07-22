Olive E. ‘Betty’ Arculeo

On Saturday, July 18, 2026, our dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and treasured friend, Olive E. Arculeo, peacefully took the hand of her Lord and Savior and was welcomed into her Heavenly home.

Born on Jan. 21, 1924, in Queens, N.Y., Olive was the cherished daughter of the late William H. and Olive (Grimm) Hughes. She was united in holy matrimony to her beloved husband, the late John James Arculeo, with whom she built a life centered around faith, love, and devotion.

Prior to her well-earned retirement, Betty dedicated her career to serving others as a compassionate Registered Nurse at Saint John’s Hospital in Queens, N.Y. A woman of deep and steadfast faith, she was a devout Catholic and a long-time, faithful parishioner of Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Milford, Pa.

Above all else, Betty was the proud matriarch of her family. Her loved ones were her absolute pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent surrounded by them. In her leisure time, she delighted in simple pleasures, especially enjoying competitive games of bingo and playing cards with family and friends.

Betty’s rich legacy of love, strength, and grace lives on through those she leaves behind. She is survived by her devoted children: John Arculeo and his wife, Kathy, William Arculeo and his wife, Terrie and Carol Ann Insardi; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will miss her warmth deeply.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, Pa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following visitation on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the Saint Vincent de Paul Church,101 Saint Vincent Drive, Milford, PA 18337

Burial will follow immediately at Milford Cemetery, Milford, a.

In honor of Olive’s loving spirit, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org.

Funeral arrangements have been gently entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).