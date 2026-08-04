On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, Patrick T. Moran—a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cherished friend—passed away peacefully at his home in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., wrapped in the warmth and deep love of his family.

Born on Dec. 10, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio, Patrick was the beloved son of the late James Richard and Kathryn (Casey) Moran.

For many years, Patrick was a familiar and welcome face in the community as the dedicated General Manager of Phantom Fireworks in Matamoras, Pennsylvania. Through his work, he brought light, celebration, and joy to countless lives and holiday traditions.

Above all his achievements, Patrick’s greatest devotion was to his family. He shared a beautiful life with his beloved wife, Andrea (Clonis) Moran, whose unwavering love, faith, and companionship remained steadfastly by his side until his final moments.

His legacy of love lives on through those who survive him and will forever hold him in their hearts: his loving wife, Andrea Moran; his cherished children, Danielle Burks and Nicole Burks; and his precious grandchildren, Nikos Burks and Connor Bartholomew, who brought endless light to his life. He is also fondly remembered by his brothers, James, Billy, and Timothy Moran, along with a loving circle of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Camp Jubilee, 481 Jubilee Road, Moscow, PA 18424. All attendees are welcome to stay for the benefit immediately following memorial services at Camp Jubilee.

Funeral arrangements have been thoughtfully entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).