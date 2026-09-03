Philip M. Baum, 85, of Shohola, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2026. Known for his warm spirit, generous heart, and quick sense of humor, Phil brought immense joy and steady comfort to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His gentle presence and wisdom will be deeply missed by his family, friends, his dog Scotty and all whose lives he touched over the years. Phil never met a task too difficult or a request too great. He found immense joy in helping others and never expected anything in return.

Born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Cortland, N.Y., to the late Clarence and Janice (Hutchings) Baum, he was also lovingly cared for by his late stepmother, Betty Baum, who fulfilled the role of mother throughout his life. He was predeceased by two brothers, Clarence “Butch” Baum and James Baum.

Phil proudly served his country as a Radarman in the United States Navy, a chapter of his life that instilled in him a lifelong sense of discipline, camaraderie, and deep patriotism. Phil went on to utilize his creative talents as a mechanic/fabricator at Robinson’s Sawmill in Barryville, New York and LP Cylinders in Shohola, Pa., and was also the owner/operator of P. B. Mechanical Services.

He was a lifelong member of the Shohola Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a water source pump operator and was also a member of the American Legion Post 139, Milford, Pa.

He is survived by his soulmate and companion of forty years, Marjorie Worzel; his son, Philip Baum, Jr.; stepchildren who lovingly viewed Phil as “Dad”, Charlie Worzel Jr., Don (Tammy) Worzel, Patty (Ron) Lauer, and Terry DeGroat; grandchildren, Dawn Lauer, Melissa Johnson, Diana Groysman, William Worzel, Jeffrey DeGroat, Austin Baum and Brandon Baum; four great-grandchildren and his devoted dog, Scotty.

Many will remember Phil as always being quick with a joke and a smile. “Gotta keep the humor” he would often say, which is a good reminder to us all to enjoy life and find a way to smile and bring joy to others even when facing challenging times.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Private burial will follow in Hess Cemetery, Shohola, Pa. A reception will be held at the Shohola Volunteer Fire Department at 3. All are welcome to attend.

Memorial donations can be made to the Shohola Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).