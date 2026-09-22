Robert E. “Bob” Fuhrmann of Matamoras, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. He was 81 years old.

Born March 30, 1945 in Manhattan, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur C. and Mary A. Fuhrmann. On Nov. 14, 1967, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Francine A. Fuhrmann, who predeceased him in 2005.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Specialist Four and earning the Combat Infantry Badge — an honor he carried with pride for the rest of his life, right down to his license plate. He began his career as a bus driver for the New York City MTA and retired as a dispatcher.

A tough Brooklyn guy with a soft heart, Bob had a great sarcastic sense of humor and the gift of gab; he could walk into a room and make friends with anyone. He was always there for his family, and he was very proud of all of his grandchildren’s accomplishments. A man of quiet faith, he practiced meditative prayer and read the Bible daily in latter years. He liked watching Seinfeld, loved his dog, Bear, whom he called his “baby boy,” and would often just drive around the Milford area, taking in the nature and scenery that called his name when he moved here in 2016.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Francine A. Fuhrmann; his brother, Charles Fuhrmann; sister, Barbara Fuhrmann; and son-in-law, Michael Gifford.

He is survived by his four daughters, Erika Ruggiero (Tony), Michele Marchese (Carmine), Renee Gifford (the late Michael), and Robin Russo (Nino); his twelve grandchildren, Anthony Ruggiero, Rachel Becker (Robert), Michael Ruggiero, Carmine Marchese Jr., Jessica Marchese, Daniella Marchese, Bryce Gifford, Morgan Dubble (Nathan), Madison Gifford, Johnny Russo, Bobby Russo and Frannie Russo; and his great-granddaughter, Iris Gifford. He also leaves behind all of his Vietnam brothers and his many Greenpoint and Milford friends.

Family received friends at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 East Main Street, Port Jervis, N.Y., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, Milford, Pa. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y. The funeral procession will form 9 a.m. at the funeral home, Wednesday morning, prior to Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers donationas are requested. Please consider the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, that was very dear to Bob.

https://t2t.org/

Arrangements entrusted to the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home of Port Jervis, N.Y.