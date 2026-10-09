Robert E. Fluhr, age 81, passed away at Bon Secours Community Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. Born in Rockaway Beach, N.Y., Robert was the son of the late Richard and Evelyn (Martin) Fluhr. He grew up in Pequannock, N.J., and moved to Kinnelon in 1964 before moving to Sussex County in 1996. More recently, he made his home with his daughter in Lord’s Valley, Pa.

Bob was a self-employed tank specialist and the proud owner and operator of RF Piping. He was an extremely hard worker who took great pride in what he did and dedicated many years to his business before retiring two years ago.

While Bob was a hard worker, he certainly knew how to enjoy life. He loved to travel and looked forward to vacations and getting away. He enjoyed gambling, fishing, going to the beach, visiting the lake, and spending time around the pool. He simply loved being near the water and making the most of his time there.

Those who knew Bob will remember him for his wonderful sense of humor and playful personality. He was a jokester who always knew how to make people laugh. He also had a special talent for pushing people’s buttons—and usually knew exactly what he was doing. Bob could be stubborn and set in his ways, but that was simply part of what made him who he was. He was a lot of fun to know and someone whose personality was impossible to forget.

Bob enjoyed life thoroughly and created many wonderful memories along the way. Whether traveling, fishing, relaxing by the water, gambling, or simply enjoying time with those around him, he knew how to have a good time. He will be remembered for his hard work, his sense of humor, his stubborn streak, and, most of all, for the laughter and memories he shared with those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Christine A. Fluhr, who passed away on Sept. 25, 2019; her husband, John K. Parry, who passed away on July 16, 2019; and their son, Jacob “Jake” R. Parry, who passed away on April 9, 2020. Robert shared a particularly special bond with his grandson Jake, and his loss was deeply felt. Their connection remained a cherished part of Robert’s life and will always be remembered.

Bob is survived by his devoted daughter, Brenda Fluhr and her mother, Marilyn of Lords Valley, Pa.; his beloved son, Richard Fluhr and his wife Mary of Ogdensburg; his cherished grandchildren, Kayla, Heather, Katherine, and David; and his loving partner of 25 years, Sandy DiBari of Rockaway.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family and a private inurnment will be held for the family at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.