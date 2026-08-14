Roberta (Bobbi) Height was born Sept. 2, 1959 in Port Jervis, N.Y. She spent a lot of her younger years at Sullivan County Speedway. She was a passionate singer and musician, who was the life of every party. Bobbi and her Loving husband Steve owned Heights Automotive in Matamoras, Pa., and were beloved, active members of the community.

She was an avid baker and enjoyed tanning by the pool. Bobbi was an inspiration to everyone that knew her. She was beautiful inside and out, a true loss for everyone whose life she touched.

Bobbi is survived by her devoted husband Steve Height Sr., her brothers Brian Patterson, Vince Kalin, Ronnie Kalin, her sister Amy Kalin Waldheim, her children Tanya Smith and her fiancé Ashley Conklin, Steven Height Jr, David Martinez Jr., and his partner Deanna Gaglio; her grandchildren Addison Smith, Logan Height, Dylan Conklin, Ethan Conklin, and Owen Conklin. There was also a special place in her heart for Grace Miller, Corissa Cooper and Stephanie Romer.

A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).