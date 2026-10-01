Russell C. Denney, 78, of Greeley, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at his home.

Russell was a retired logger who operated D&D Logging in Greeley, Pa.



Russell and his surviving wife, Sandra Denney, grew up together in Tilton, N.H. Throughout their years together, Russell and Sandra enjoyed raising their family. They adopted multiple children and opened their hearts and home to many foster children. Russell and Sandra also enjoyed traveling around the country.

Russell loved fishing from his fishing boat and sharing stories with his children about his working years and childhood. He was always supportive of his children and took great pride in them.

Russell, the son of the late Ascel and Alice Hillard-Denney, was born on Nov. 14, 1947, in Franklin, N.H. He married the love of his life, Sandra Rollins-Denney, on July 11, 1965.

Russell leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Sandra; his children, Lloyd Rollins and his wife, Amanda Rollins; Jesse Denney and his wife, Deanna Denney; Donald Denney; Kesha Denney; Dakota Denney; and Aaron Denney. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Brandon Deforge, Brianna Cutler, Alyson Finkelstein, and Caitlyn Deforge.

Services and cremation will be private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are being handled by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pa. (http://www.stroyanfuneralhome.com/).