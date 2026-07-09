It is with profound sadness and bittersweet sorrow that the family of Susan C. Reilly announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Sue spent her last professional years as an associate for Price Chopper, where her warm presence was a daily gift to colleagues and shoppers alike. Upon retirement, she fully embraced the rhythms of the things she loved most. Above all else, Sue was the heart of her family—a fiercely loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Born on Sept. 13, 1956, in Paterson, N.J., Sue was the cherished daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Miller) Dumpert. She shared a beautiful life and a lifetime of memories with her beloved husband, Joe Reilly.

Sue possessed a vibrant, creative soul. An artist at heart, she found her canvas on both paper and in the natural world. In her free time, she could almost always be found in her garden, coaxing beauty from the earth and creating a peaceful sanctuary for all who visited, or in the kitchen, cooking up delicious meals.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory and carry forward her legacy of love are her husband, Joe Reilly; son, Joey Reilly; daughter, Jessica Strouse and her husband, Terry; her adored granddaughter, Maeve Reilly Strouse, who brought endless joy to her life; her siblings; Judy Hawley, Mike Dumpert and his wife, Patty, David Dumpert, Jeff Dumpert and his wife, Melinda, and Steven Dumpert. As well as a host of dear friends who were blessed to know her.

In accordance with Susan’s wishes, cremation services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Susan’s life on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home 405 W Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Susan’s compassionate spirit and love for animals, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Pike County Humane Society by visiting The Pike County Humane Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).