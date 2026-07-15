William (Bill) T. O’Donnell, a longtime resident of Orange County, N.Y., and a recent resident of Milford, Pa., passed away on July 5, 2026, at age 70.

The son of the late William O’ Donnell and Barbara Raynsford and the oldest of four children, he was born on October 16, 1955, in the Bronx, N.Y.

He was a graduate of Bronx High School of Science. Bill was a District Manager at Creative Foods Incorporated in Great Neck, N.Y., a franchisee of Burger King Corporation.

Bill and his Family moved to Orange County more than 30 years ago. He was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Joseph Duelk Jr. Division #1, Monroe, NY. He also served as Chairman of The Catholic Action Committee, The Division #1 House Committee, Chairman of the AOH-JDJ Corporation (Hibernian home in Orange County), and President of the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. He was also the Division #1 Treasurer and an active Board Member for the JDJ Corporation.

Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Jacqueline Jenkins and her husband Tom, Jennifer Reilly and her husband Brian, Laurie Jean Nuhn and her husband Jason; seven grandchildren, William (Will), Maryah, Brendan, Ethan, Levi, Owen, and Benjamin (Ben); his siblings, Cathy Browne and her husband Dennis, Jeanne O’Donnelll, and Eddie O’Donnell and his wife Cathy along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration will be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold a prayer service for Bill at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.