Apple Valley Family Restaurant goes back to its roots with return of Alley Oops Wing Night

This September, Apple Valley Family Restaurant is taking a step back in time.

Beginning Sept. 15, the longtime Milford restaurant will launch a renewed focus on the food, value and community traditions that helped make Apple Valley a local favorite for generations. At the center of the celebration will be the return of one of its most remembered concepts from the 1990s: Alley Oops.

For longtime residents, Alley Oops was more than a sports bar. It became a gathering place, particularly on its popular Wing Nights, when 10-cent wings drew crowds from throughout the community. Families, friends and neighbors would pack Apple Valley, transforming an inexpensive night out into something of a weekly social event.

Now, for one night, Apple Valley is bringing that tradition back.

On Sept. 15, the restaurant will revive the legendary 10-cent Alley Oops Wing Night, giving longtime customers an opportunity to relive a piece of Apple Valley history while introducing a new generation to a tradition many local residents still remember.

But the return to Apple Valley’s roots goes beyond one night.

Putting favorite dishes back on the menu

The restaurant is also bringing back a collection of popular dishes from years past, including The Gobbler Sandwich, Carolina Salad, Bourbon Burger and Smokey Mountain Brisket, among other familiar favorites.

The retro menu is part of a broader shift by Apple Valley’s ownership team toward what the restaurant was originally known for: approachable food, affordable prices and a welcoming environment where families could gather regularly without a special occasion.

A renewed emphasis on value

At a time when the cost of dining out continues to rise, Apple Valley plans to place a renewed emphasis on value. The restaurant will offer more affordable menu selections along with programs and specials designed specifically for the local community.

Those initiatives include senior discounts, Happy Hour specials, Prime Rib Thursdays and Warrior Wednesdays, when local high school athletes and their families can receive a discount while dining at the restaurant.

Restaurant seeks to bring people together

The goal is to once again make Apple Valley a place where a family can come for dinner, neighbors can meet after work, students can celebrate after a game and longtime residents can return to the traditions they remember.

For decades, Apple Valley has occupied a unique place in the Milford community. Generations of families have eaten there, celebrated milestones there and gathered with friends there. The return of Alley Oops and other classic Apple Valley favorites represents an effort to reconnect the restaurant’s future with that history.

It is a shift centered not on reinventing Apple Valley, but on rediscovering what made it special in the first place.

This fall, that means familiar dishes, community-focused specials, affordable family dining—and, for one nostalgic night, wings for just 10 cents.

Apple Valley Family Restaurant is located at 104 Route 6 in Milford, Pennsylvania.