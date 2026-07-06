Bella Notte Italiana/Italian Festival returns to Port Jervis this summer

Port Jervis NY Tourism will present its fifth annual Bella Notte Italiana/Italian Festival on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Orange Square Park (1 N. Broome Street.)

The event will feature live performances by Vittorio DiCarlo “The Graceful Tenor” and Vanessa Racci “The Jazzy Italian.” Guests can also learn to dance the Tarantella with Anna’s Italian Folk Dancers, participate in the meatball eating contest or take a photo with the gondolier.

The free event also features Italian food, handcrafted items and local wineries.