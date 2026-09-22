Brand new custom 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is surrounded by nature

Be the first to enjoy all this modern home has to offer. It comes with lake access and is situated on a 1.2-acre corner lot with a bright, open-concept first floor featuring premium red oak hardwood floors, contemporary light fixtures, nine-foot ceilings, and craftsman moldings.

A gourmet kitchen showcases an eight-foot rift-oak island, custom cabinets, and quartz countertops. The kitchen creates a spacious divide between the sunlit living room and a dedicated dining room.

The primary suite has a tiled bath and dual walk-in closets.

Enjoy outdoor living with oversized sliding doors to a rear deck and a backyard framed by mature woods. You will also have an oversized two-car garage and an unfinished basement with eight-foot ceilings, presenting an opportunity to create more living space dedicated to your needs.



Community amenities include access to a 40-acre lake, clubhouse, a seasonal pool, fishing pond, and sports courts. The location is minutes to historic Milford’s shops and top schools.