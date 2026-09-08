Business. Local author celebrates Milford in new children’s book

Mariano Cortes, author and creator of Cortes Graphics, has published a new children’s book celebrating Milford.

“Christine la Mariposa” features Christine, a butterfly mail carrier who spends her days delivering mail and packages throughout Milford. Through her route, young readers get to experience the town, its people, its history and some of the beautiful places that make this area special.

Throughout the story, Christine travels through recognizable parts of Milford and the surrounding Pike County area, with scenes inspired by Milford’s Main Street, local shops and businesses, historic sites and museums, Sawkill Creek, Raymondskill Falls, the Delaware River and Milford Beach, along with the beautiful scenery that changes through the four seasons.

The book also celebrates the community, with Christine delivering medicine to elderly residents, bringing letters and packages to families and children, handling the busy holiday season, and even making special summer deliveries to local camps.

“There is also a personal connection behind Christine. My fiancé is a postal worker, so I’ve been able to see how much work goes into delivering the things people depend on every day. That inspired me to create a character who could celebrate postal workers while introducing children to the community I call home,” Cortes said.