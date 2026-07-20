x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience

Milford. Property features an open floor plan, three bedrooms and two full baths.

Milford /
| 20 Jul 2026 | 01:24
    Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience
    Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience
    Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience
    Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience
    Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience

Come home to a wooded acre situated just minutes from historic Milford Borough and enjoy plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.

This modern home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a wide-open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. The spacious, elegant kitchen has stainless appliances and a huge center island. You will also discover wood flooring in the living and dining areas, a full, finished lower level with a large family room and a laundry room with sink and built-in storage.

Glass doors open to your private deck where you can enjoy nature with your morning coffee, entertain family or friends and have a barbeque. You’ll also have an oversized two-car garage, a radon mitigation system and sound system.

This home is less than a five-minute drive to charming shops, restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer, yet tucked away in a neighborhood where you’ll often see neighbors outside enjoying the day and kids riding their bikes.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 315 Rambling Way
PRICE: $450,000
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,450
TOTAL ACRES: 1.07
TOTAL TAXES: $6,062.66
YEAR BUILT: 1993
LISTING AGENTS: Kristee Cassimore and Jenny Gagnon
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com