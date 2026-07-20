Contemporary home offers space, style and convenience

Come home to a wooded acre situated just minutes from historic Milford Borough and enjoy plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.

This modern home features three bedrooms and two full baths, a wide-open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. The spacious, elegant kitchen has stainless appliances and a huge center island. You will also discover wood flooring in the living and dining areas, a full, finished lower level with a large family room and a laundry room with sink and built-in storage.

Glass doors open to your private deck where you can enjoy nature with your morning coffee, entertain family or friends and have a barbeque. You’ll also have an oversized two-car garage, a radon mitigation system and sound system.

This home is less than a five-minute drive to charming shops, restaurants, and everything downtown has to offer, yet tucked away in a neighborhood where you’ll often see neighbors outside enjoying the day and kids riding their bikes.