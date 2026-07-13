Custom four-bedroom home combines elegance and convenience

You cannot help but notice the craftsmanship in this custom home, located minutes from the historic Milford borough. Step inside to find a sun-filled open layout highlighted by wood floors and original custom trim. The main-level primary suite is a private retreat with an ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet.
Take the staircase to the spacious second-floor bedrooms and loft overlooking the living room.
The eat-in country kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, stone counters, a lounge area and access to a bluestone patio with a built-in gas grill. Entertain guests in the formal dining room or the living room, which boasts cathedral ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.
Privately set off the living area is a bright and open executive office perfect for working at home. The large unfinished basement has plenty of room for recreation, ping pong, pool table or workout areas. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more.
The location is convenient to the boutiques, eateries the library and offices in Milford borough.
Address: 101 Azalea Court
Price: $749,900
Total living SqFt: 3,056
Total taxes: $8,876.38
Total acres: 1.01
Year built: 2006
Listing agent Donna Geba
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.netwww.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford Street, Milford