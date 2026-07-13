Custom four-bedroom home combines elegance and convenience

You cannot help but notice the craftsmanship in this custom home, located minutes from the historic Milford borough. Step inside to find a sun-filled open layout highlighted by wood floors and original custom trim. The main-level primary suite is a private retreat with an ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet.

Take the staircase to the spacious second-floor bedrooms and loft overlooking the living room.

The eat-in country kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, stone counters, a lounge area and access to a bluestone patio with a built-in gas grill. Entertain guests in the formal dining room or the living room, which boasts cathedral ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

Privately set off the living area is a bright and open executive office perfect for working at home. The large unfinished basement has plenty of room for recreation, ping pong, pool table or workout areas. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and more.

The location is convenient to the boutiques, eateries the library and offices in Milford borough.

Address: 101 Azalea Court

Price: $749,900

Total living SqFt: 3,056

Total taxes: $8,876.38

Total acres: 1.01

Year built: 2006

Listing agent Donna Geba

Century 21 Geba Realty

Office: 570-296-8881

Email: gebarealty@ptd.netwww.c21gebarealty.com

309 West Harford Street, Milford